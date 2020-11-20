ELIZABETHTON — Zachary Scott Scalf, 20, the last of three men arrested Thursday by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree murder, is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday morning.
He is accused of being a participant in a drive-by shooting at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 that killed 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis, who was asleep on a couch when the shooting began.
The other two men were arrested earlier on Thursday and were arraigned Thursday at their residence in Jonesborough. They are: Jason Bryan Barber II, 18, and Jediah Shane Glover, 20. All three men have been charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, eight counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
According to the arrest warrants, both Barber and Glover confessed to participating in the drive-by shooting on Nov. 17. Both men also told investigators that the drive-by shooting was retaliation for another shooting at 121 Blevins Road in which Zaylor Arnett was shot. Both Barber and Glover also told investigators that Scalf had been with them in the shooting.
Beyond that, the stories of the two men are different. Barber and Glover each claim to have been the driver in drive-by and did not fire at the residence, which investigators say involved the firing of 21 rounds from two different caliber weapons, a .223 caliber and 9 mm.
In addition to the girl, investigators said there were seven other people in the residence at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported beside the death of Davis.
Investigators also learned more about the earlier shooting of Zaylor Arnett in the Halloween shooting. According to the arrest warrant, deputies learned during a subsequent investigation that Arnett had come to the residence at 121 Blevins Road, which is the home of Burley Canter. An altercation broke out between Arnett and Canter. Arnett reportedly pulled a firearm and a struggle for the weapon took place. The gun reportedly discharged, wounding Arnett.