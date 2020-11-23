ELIZABETHTON — The last of three men charged in the drive-by shooting death of 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis at her residence at 121 Blevins Road on Nov. 17 appeared in court Monday morning.
Zachary Scott Scalf, 20, was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm or antique firearm in the commission of a felony.
Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Scalf and ordered him to return to court on Nov. 30. Bowers kept Scalf’s bond at $900,000.
Two other men, Jediah Shane Glover, 20, and Jason Bryan Barber II, 18, were arraigned on the same charges in Sessions Court Thursday. Their next court appearance is also set for Nov. 30, and they are being held in the Carter County Jail in lieu of $900,000 bond.
The men are accused of driving by the Blevins Road residence at 5:30 a.m. and shooting 21 shots into the home. One of the rounds struck Davis in the head as she was sleeping on a couch.
All three men were arrested on Thursday. Glover and Barber were arrested early in the morning at their Jonesborough residence by Washington County deputies. Scalf was arrested Thursday afternoon in Carter County.
According to arrest warrants, Glover and Barber confessed to the shooting and said it was revenge for an Oct. 31 shooting at the Blevins Road residence in which Zaylor Arnett was shot.