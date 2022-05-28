ELIZABETHTON — Memorial Day weekend has long been considered the beginning of the summer recreation season, and it certainly felt that way in downtown Elizabethton on Saturday afternoon.
There was plenty of summertime recreation around the town, including the official first day the Franklin Pool was open. There was also plenty to do in downtown, with two of the three blocks of Elk Avenue designated for the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-in. The third block was reserved for a first time event, a community dance.
While the hot, sunny day attracted people to the pool and classic cars to the cruise-in, it was a bit strong for the dancers, who took long breaks; some retreated from dancing in the street to dancing under the shady canopies of the downtown sidewalks.
The weekly Covered Bridge Jams have also returned for the summer season, with a nice crowd enjoying the music of Downtown Country. The jams don’t get started until 7 p.m., so the sun was not so intense by the time the band got started.
The coming weeks promise more activities, including the Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jubilee on June 11 with Russell Moore & III Tyme Out and the Trinity Valley Travelers. The Carter County Car Club will be hosting its annual all-day car show on July 9. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating Independence Day with music and events, capped with a fireworks display on July 4.