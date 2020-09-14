Theatre Bristol Presents "The War of the Worlds" Radio Drama this October

BRISTOL — Theatre Bristol is “Keeping Drama On — and Off — Stage,” with the first Theatre Bristol On Air production of the fall season, “The War of the Worlds,” directed by Dottie Havlik, according to a release on Monday.
The #TBKDOS Series launches with Theatre Bristol On Air, a radio drama throw-back to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial.” Theatre Bristol On Air’s production of “The War of the Worlds” will be presented on radio station WETS, 89.5 FM, Thursday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Throughout October, the program will also be available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website.
Originally broadcast from New York’s Mercury Theatre in 1938, the radio play, based on the novel by H.G. Wells, convinced terrified listeners that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.
Auditions for the online-rehearsed production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” directed by Glenn Patterson, are also scheduled for Sept. 26-28, with registration now open at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition.
For more information on this and other upcoming productions, visit theatrebirstol.org or the theater’s Facebook page.