All aboard for an evening of food, stories and authentic railroading history.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is giving train enthusiasts the chance to have dinner in a restored vintage railroad dining car during a fundraiser event on Aug. 14.
Alongside dinner in the vintage cars, passengers will hear live railroad music from the band “Trunk Monkeys” and hear stories about the railroad from an authentic railroad storyteller.
Passengers will be seated in one of two cars: the Moultrie, which operated until 1982, or the Clinchfield 100, which was built in 1911 and operated until the 1980s. Both cars have been restored by the WVRHSM. The cars will remain in the rail yard during the dinner.
The fundraiser will benefit the Chuckey Depot Museum, which was built in 1906 in Chuckey as a train depot. The depot was later moved and restored in Jonesborough where it serves as a railroad museum. Proceeds from the event will go toward funding new exhibits and educational experiences at the museum.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and two dinner options will be available. Passengers may choose between Smoky Mountain chicken, green salad with dressing, rosemary roasted potatoes, green beans and fruit cobbler, or a vegetarian option which includes cheese lasagna, green salad with dressing, glazed carrots, green beans and fruit cobbler. Diners may be seated two or four to a table. Passengers must select their setting time as well as their meal at the time of ticket purchase.
Due to limited parking at the rail yard, passengers should park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, where they will be shuttled to and from the rail yard at no cost.
Tickets to the event are $55 each per setting, and may be purchased online at Jonesborough.com, by stopping by the Jonesborough Visitors Center, or by calling the Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.
Both passenger cars were built before the Americans with Disabilities Act, and are exempt from ADA compliance requirements.