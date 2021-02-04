After months of operating on a virtual schedule and being off this week for “snow days,” all students of the Washington County School System were able to return to their classrooms on Thursday.
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, told members of the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee that in-person learning is back in session.
“This is the first day of the entire school year that we’ve welcomed 100% of students back to school,” Flanary said. “I’ve spoken to every principal today. It’s happening.”
The Washington County Board of Education voted last month to return all pre-K-12 students to classroom instruction. Students who have medical reasons or who have a virtual instructional contract will continue to have access to online learning.
Flanary said of the school system’s 9,400 students and staff members, only 11 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.
Flanary later told members of the Board of Education that 7,592 students were marked present for the day, with 431 recorded as absent.
“That’s down 3.9% from the same day last year,” Flanary said, noting that was also about the time concern was beginning to build over a mysterious new virus.
In a related matter, the HEW Committee approved a budget amendment from the school board on Thursday to give it the flexibility of using $500,000 from the school system’s fund balance to either buy ionization equipment for classrooms or to pay for the demolition of the old Boones Creek Middle School.
Flanary said the school system is confident Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money could be used to pay for the ionization units for school buildings, which capture particles and filter the air before releasing it back into a room. He said the concept is “pretty well-established science,” and the ionization units would be helpful in killing not only the novel coronavirus, but flu and cold viruses that might also be circulating.
He said the grant funding would then allow the school system to apply its capital funds for the demolition of the Boones Creek school.
“After a year of trying, it became painfully apparent that we are not able to sell the property with that museum of a ramshackle building standing on it,” Flanary said.
Architects have estimated the cost to tear down the old middle school and to grade the 12-acre site is $350,000.
Meanwhile, the Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a list of five candidates to be interviewed to succeed Flanary as the school system’s next director of schools. Tammy Grissom, the executive director of the Tennessee School Boards Association, said her organization narrowed the finalists from a field of 16 applicants for the job.
Those finalists are:
• Jarrod Adams, an assistant director of schools for Washington County.
• Andrew Hare, principal of Sullivan East High School.
• Keevin Woody, assistant director of elementary education for Roane County Schools.
• Jerry Boyd, an assistant commissioner in the Tennessee Department of Education.
• Greggory Slate, senior director of secondary schools at the Rockingham County, N.C., School System.
School board members will begin conducting interviews for the position on Feb. 17. The board plans to have a new director under contract before Flanary retires on June 30.