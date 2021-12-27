A weekend on the Nolichucky River that led to criminal charges, citizen outrage over a proposed asphalt plant and the return of a beloved, award-winning event were just some of Unicoi County’s biggest stories in 2021.
Unicoi Planning Commission denies Summers-Taylor asphalt plant plans
Summers-Taylor purchased the former Construction Asphalt Paving Services plant in the town of Unicoi in 2020, but tensions about the proposed expansion of the plant ran high through the new year.
It was announced that Summers-Taylor had purchased the former CAPS plant as well as additional land next to the CAPS property in June 2020. Because the CAPS plant pre-dated the incorporation of the town, the plant was able to operate on the two-acre parcel it occupied on Bill Garland Drive despite zoning regulations that prevented asphalt plants within the town.
In Summers-Taylor’s proposal for the plant, the company would demolish the old CAPS plant and rebuild a larger, more efficient plant on land outside of the grandfathered two acres. To do that, Summers-Taylor requested the Unicoi Planning Commission rezone the land from agricultural to heavy industry.
The Unicoi Planning Commission heard Summers-Taylor’s official rezoning request during their Feb. 1 meeting which had to be moved ahead of time to the gymnasium at Unicoi Elementary School to accommodate the number of citizens expected to attend. Dozens of citizens spoke to the board about their concerns about the proposed plant, which included everything from air pollution from the plant to the health of residents living near the plant and even road damage from the company’s trucks.
After hearing Summers-Taylor’s proposal and public comments from citizens, the Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen vote to deny the rezoning request. However, on Feb. 18, Summers-Taylor withdrew its rezoning request from the BMA agenda less than a day before it was set to be voted on. Despite the removal, 17 of the more than 30 Unicoi residents in attendance still spoke to the BMA in opposition of the plant.
In an email to BMA members, Tom Seeley, the attorney for Summers-Taylor, requested it be put on the March 15 BMA agenda, however it was pulled from that meeting as well and Summers-Taylor has not requested it be added to an agenda since.
NOLI owner charged after cutting trotline
Scott Fisher, owner and executive director of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute, was charged by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency in September after cutting a trotline over Memorial Day weekend.
Fisher, alongside two other whitewater rescue experts, was hosting a kayak instructor certification class during the holiday weekend near the Chestoa Recreation Area on the Nolichucky River when a student was ensnared by a hook from a trotline.
After wrestling with the hook, the student was able to free himself.
Fisher said the line was unmarked and he assumed it was abandoned. He said because the line was difficult to see in the water, and given the high volume of traffic on the waterway over the weekend, he cut it to prevent anyone else from becoming hooked or tangled.
After cutting the line, Fisher and those in his group were approached by the trotline’s owner, Anthony Silvers. Silvers recorded the confrontation between himself, his friends and the kayakers and posted the video to Facebook, where it has generated hundreds of comments and been viewed over 40,000 times.
Fisher said after the incident happened in May, the investigating TWRA agent and Unicoi County Assistant District Attorney told him there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime, but on Sept. 10, Fisher was indicted by a grand jury on the two misdemeanor charges of violation of the Hunter Protection Act and taking of a fish caught by another. Fisher was booked and released from the Unicoi County Jail on Sept. 22.
Silvers said it was impossible for the trotline to have ensnared the kayaker and said the line was properly anchored and marked with his identifying information as required by the TWRA. Silvers said he and his friends had set the line to catch catfish for a fish fry, and that the line, which had taken hours to make, was unsalvageable after Fisher cut it.
However, Fisher maintains that he only cut it in three places and did so because it was posing a hazard to recreational river users.
Silvers said kayakers have been cutting his and other fishermen’s lines along the Nolichucky River for years, but Fisher said he has never had an issue with local fishermen before the incident. Fisher will be back in court regarding the incident on Feb. 14.
The Apple Festival returns to Erwin
After its cancellation in 2020, the 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival made its return to downtown Erwin in October.
During an Aug. 31 special called meeting of the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board was made aware of the county’s COVID-19 statistics, which at the time, were in line with statistics from December 2020.
Despite the rise in cases, the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce successfully made its case to the board for why the award-winning festival should go on.
“Vendors are already prepared,” said Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Delp. “They have ordered their products. They’ve made their merchandise to sell. We kind of joke that the apple butter’s been made, but it has.”
During that meeting, the board voted to close the necessary roads to allow the festival to take place. Festival organizers did take COVID-19 precautions by making hand washing stations and hand sanitizer available to festival attendees. The number of vendors was also reduced by 50 with the intention of providing more room for festival-goers to spread out and socially distance.
On Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, roughly 350 vendors lined the streets of downtown Erwin as the festival drew in visitors from across the region and beyond.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.