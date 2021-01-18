The Washington County Board of Education has hired the Tennessee School Boards Association to lead its search for the system’s next director of schools.
School Board Chairman Jason Day said Friday he and his colleagues hope to have a new director under contract well before the current head of the school system, Bill Flanary, retires on June 30.
“We hope to be able to offer a contract on March 15, and announce the new director on March 22,” Day said.
The new director would officially take office on July 1, one day after Flanary leaves the position.
Day said the school board expects the TSBA to present it with a list of “three to five good candidates” for the job sometime in the next three weeks.
The chairman said he and his colleagues are looking for a new director who is “motivational, a visionary and creative,” as well as someone “who can take our school system to the next level.”
Day said he personally does not think the next director Washington County Schools will be someone who presently works for the school system.
Flanary, who has worked for Washington County Schools as an educator and administrator for more than three decades, has served as director of the system since Kimber Halliburton resigned in May 2018. The school board voted last year to extend Flanary’s contract for another 12 months.
He made his plans to retire from the school system official at the Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Thursday.
“I have no role in identifying the new director of schools other than to make an announcement of my retirement in plenty of time for them to find good candidates,” Flanary told the Press last week. “The process takes several months.”
Once the school board decides on a new director, Flanary said he will do “all I can to smooth the transition so that our new leader can be effective on day one.”
Fanary said he has nothing but praise for the teachers, administrators and staff of the school system.
“They are typically effective and successful in spite of me rather than because of me,” he said last week. “I think my relationship with the other leaders in Washington County Schools will be the thing I miss the most.”