The Rev. Vincent Dial, a retired educator, community activist and pastor of Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough, died Monday of pancreatic cancer.
Local church and community leaders were remembering Dial on Tuesday as a devout spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for social justice and as a mentor who had a profound impact on the lives of Johnson City-area children for several decades.
Johnson City Commissioner Aaron Murphy said Dial was a “community giant who brought forth positive change” in the region. Murphy, who also serves as senior pastor of Thankful Baptist Church, said Dial was someone who lived by the Biblical instruction to “love thy neighbor.”
“Rev. Dial was a leader and an icon whose work has impacted many generations,” said Murphy, who knew Dial for more than a decade. “He touched so many lives through faith, education, music, sports and community advancement. He will truly be missed.”
Ed Wolff, the treasurer of the Johnson City/Washington County branch of the NAACP, said he had gotten to know Dial over the years through their lengthy conversations on theology, race relations and the future of the NAACP.
“His contributions to the community have been immense,” said Wolff, who is a retired Lutheran minister. “He was a delightful individual who was always passionate about his love of Christ and his dedication to the community.”
Even when faced with the most polarizing issues of race and social justice, Wolff said Dial relied on his faith to guide him.
“He was such a terrific person,” he said.
Dial was a native of Columbia, South Carolina. He studied percussion and music at Carson-Newman University before going on to a brief career in the National Football League as a player for the Kansas City Chiefs.
After retirement from the NFL, Dial came to Johnson City where he stablished the band programs at Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools. Later, he served as the assistant principal at Science Hill High School before becoming the principal of North Side Elementary School.
Although he retired from the Johnson City School System in 2007, he remained active in musical education by teaching drumming and its cultural significance at classes held at Johnson City’s Carver Recreational Center, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough and at Providence Academy.
As pastor of Bethel Christian Church since 1999, Dial was the leader of one of the oldest African American churches in the region. In an interview with the Press during Black History Month in February 2021, Dial said the “church has been central in maintaining the true history of the body of believers and the community as a whole.”
He also noted: “We cannot hide from our truth, especially in a house of worship.”