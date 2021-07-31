Driving to the Limestone Cove picnic area in the Cherokee National Forest from Unicoi you will pass a historical marker nestled at the edge of a wooded area along Tenn. Highway 107.
This Tennessee Historical Commission sign details a very important chapter of this nation’s history when the government — the federal government to be exact — played a vital role in revitalizing this nation’s infrastructure and putting Americans back to work during the Great Depression.
The marker is located near the site of Camp Cordell Hull, a facility that was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps.
The CCC was created by the president on April 15, 1933, as the first of his many New Deal public relief programs. Enrollees in the program were called “CCC boys,” and participants had to be single men between the ages of 17 and 28. Tennessee enrollees signed up to earn $30 a month for half a year of work.
As the marker explains, nearly 200 “enrollees in Company 1455” began construction of the Unicoi County camp just a month after the CCC was created. Soon afterwards, CCC members of Camp 1472 arrived to begin work on various conservation projects in the region.
The marker notes the camp was named for former Middle Tennessee congressman Cordell Hull, who was serving as Roosevelt’s secretary of state at the time of the program. Hull, who was also known for creating the federal income tax and founding the United Nations, served as secretary of state longer than anyone else in this nation’s history.
The Unicoi County site was one of the last of the 77 CCC camps in Tennessee to close when the program ended in 1942.
There’s a state historical marker in Bristol that stands near an iconic local high school sports stadium built as a result of another New Deal program implemented by FDR. The Bristol Municipal Stadium, better known as the Stone Castle, was constructed by the Works Progress Administration between 1934 and 1937.
The WPA worked closely with local governments to construct sidewalks, city halls and other government buildings.
The marker notes the stone used in the construction of this unique facility came from nearby Beaver Creek.
A dedication ceremony was held for the stadium on Oct. 8, 1936, before the kickoff of that evening’s football game between Tennessee High School and Science Hill High School.
Over the years, Stone Castle served as home field for both (Bristol) Tennessee and Virginia high schools, as well as the traditionally all-Black high schools in both cities.
Stone Castle was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987 for its “unique example of Norman architecture.”
Another standing reminder of the WPA is found in a remote community in Johnson County. Crews from the WPA built the Shady Valley School, located at 423 Tenn. Highway 133, in 1936.
The exterior of the “Old Rock School” is constructed from native river rock and its interior includes wormy chestnut harvested from the surrounding mountains.
Like the Stone Castle, it is a local treasure and serves as a solid tribute to the New Deal and its lasting influence on the people and culture of Northeast Tennessee.