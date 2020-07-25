Northeast Tennessee counties reported 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the region’s total to 2,094. Active cases increased by 88, taking the total to 1,231.
All eight counties in the region reported new cases, with early half coming from Washington County at 49. This followed a record day on Friday with 144 new cases in the region, 54 of which were in Washington County.
The region’s death toll was steady at 16 after two new fatalities were reported Friday.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 26 new deaths, along with 76 new hospitalizations. A total of 964 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in Tennessee over the course of the pandemic.
The state’s case count grew by 1,718 to a total of 90,796.
The state again set a record for active cases at 36,024, passing the mark set Friday at 35,157.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 109 new cases Saturday in the upper eight counties for a total of 2,094.
- New cases by county: Carter 8, Greene 13, Hancock 4, Hawkins 12, Johnson 2, Sullivan 13, Unicoi 8 and Washington 49.
- Total cases by county: Carter 274, Greene 261, Hancock 56, Hawkins 187, Johnson 59, Sullivan 539, Unicoi 92, and Washington 626.
- No new deaths were reported. There have been 16 total COVID-19 deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 21 new recoveries for a total of 847.
- 1,231 active cases, an increase of 88 from Friday’s total.
- Active cases by county: Carter 202, Greene 142, Hancock 50, Hawkins 123, Johnson 20, Sullivan 217, Unicoi 35 and Washington 242.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,718 new cases for a total of 90,796 since tracking began in March. 89,850 confirmed and 946 probable.
- 26 new deaths reported for a total of 964. The state set its single-day record for deaths on Thursday at 37.
- 76 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,196 over the course of the pandemic.
- 9,721 new tests for a total of 1,331,428.
- 825 new recoveries for a total of 53,808.
- A record 36,024 active cases, passing the mark set Friday at 35,157.