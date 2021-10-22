The Langston Centre’s Afterschool Institute celebrated National Chemistry Week by doing a series of scientific experiments on Friday.
Langston Centre Program Coordinator Bridget Jennings said students have spent the whole week trying out a variety of experiments.
“We kind of see what the kids really love doing and then we follow that,” Jennings said. “I think that it’s about as close to individualized education as you can get. And learning can be fun.”
The first experiment the students completed involved extracting the DNA from a strawberry.
First, the students crushed strawberries in a bag. Then they created DNA extraction liquid by mixing detergent, salt and water.
After adding two spoonfuls of the extraction liquid to the strawberries, students strained the mixture into another cup, added medical-grade rubbing alcohol and watched the DNA form at the top.
Students also made Elephant Toothpaste.
After mixing food coloring, dish soap and hydrogen peroxide in a tube, students then added a mixture of yeast and warm water to create a foamy reaction.
