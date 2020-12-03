PINEY FLATS — One popular Christmas tradition in Piney Flats is back for the 2020 season. Once again, Piney Flats Baptist Church will present “The Journey” on the nights of December 11-13, 6:30 — 9 p.m.
“The Journey” is portrayed at the church every year, but it is more than just a Christmas story. “The Journey” takes the audience on a drive through the church parking lot and a journey through the life of Christ.
Following the story in the Bible, “The Journey” begins before the birth of Christ, with prophets of the Old Testament foretelling the coming of the Messiah. “The Journey” ends with the Resurrection and the open tomb.
The setups are made to appeal to all age levels. “The Journey” is even more appropriate in this age of pandemic. It is an outdoor event, with social distancing easily enforced because the audience moves from scene to scene in the privacy of their own vehicle.
“The Journey” is presented free to the public.
Brian Wilson is minister of music.
Dr. Allen Davis is pastor.