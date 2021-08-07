The Johnson City Press this week launched a new mobile app, allowing readers to stay up-to-date on all things local while on the go — whether you want the latest local headlines, breaking news alerts or need to know the weather, the Johnson City Press app has it all.
The app, which had a soft launch on Monday, is now available to everyone on the App Store and Google Play Store. The Press' sister paper, the Kingsport Times News, also launched its own app this week.
“We’re really excited to offer our readers a new way to engage with us through two new mobile apps," said Ben Conkin, digital operations manager for the Press' parent company, Six Rivers Media. "They launch easily, load very quickly and are very customizable by the user.
"The interface is very intuitive, and it brings a consistency and familiarity that app users have come to love," Conkin continued. "Our readers will also be able to opt-in for push notifications, allowing them to get real-time alerts for breaking news and other important events. We think this is going to be a great new platform for the best in local news coverage and we hope our readers enjoy it.”
Once they launch the app, users can allow push notifications to be sent to their phones to alert them of breaking news and other major stories. To allow notifications, users will have to allow them when prompted after first launching the app, then go to the app settings to turn on alerts. Inside the app, users will find a carousel of the most recent stories posted to johnsoncitypress.com, and can scroll down for more. The app also has menus allowing users to only see news, sports, obituaries or opinion stories.
You can download the app at https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/site/app.html.