“What would Robin do?” is a question Alex Leonard will be asking himself for the rest of his life, and he hopes others will do the same.
Robin, as in Robin Leonard, was Alex’s mother, a psychologist and a professor at East Tennessee State University. She died Friday after 11 days on life support following a stabbing at her home. Each one of those days, Alex sat by his mother’s side, held her hand and read “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to her.
It’s the same thing she had read to him when the series was published. As a kid, he was so anxious and impatient to know what happened next in the books that he began reading them himself. That’s just one of the intimate moments that will live in Alex’s memories of his mother.
“Those were the last books that she read to me,” he said. “It was where I switched from having her read to me every night to me reading for myself.”
He had hoped to get through at least three books and have his mother wake up.
As the days wore on, it became painfully obvious Leonard would never regain consciousness. One of her living legacies includes the three organs she donated to people on transplant lists.
“That was the best news I could have — she qualified as an organ donor,” Alex said. “They have a whole new lease on life because of her, and that’s exactly how she would want it. She lived the extraordinary life of an ordinary woman.”
Pinning Leonard’s life down to just a few words on paper is, frankly, downright impossible.
But Alex is not afraid to say his mother had flaws. He doesn’t paint a perfect picture of her life, but described her as having made up for any past transgressions by her passion for diversity and equity in all things.
“I want to express how hard of a worker she was. She went to college the first time when she was 16, but she dropped out after the death of her dad,” he said. Leonard’s intelligence apparently became evident when she transferred from Tri-Cities Christian School to Sullivan Central High School. School administrators told her parents that she was too far advanced for high school and suggested college classes.
After that, Leonard sowed her oats, so to speak, and “went through a rough patch, had a little bit of a wild life which resulted in me being born,” Alex said. She didn’t marry her son’s biological father, but did marry another man who Alex said ended up being physically and mentally abusive.
Alex said his mom finally divorced the abusive husband and returned to college, eventually earning her master’s degree in 2005.
“She was a full-time student, she was waiting tables at Skobys, then went to Red Lobster and then to Olive Garden. She did that for 17 years,” and she ensured Alex made it to all his music lessons.
To make ends meet, Leonard taught at East Tennessee State University, Northeast State Community College and King College at the same time. The never-ending work finally caught up to her.
“At 39 she had her heart attack and she was teaching 13 classes at three schools,” Alex said. “She was also working on the side as a bartender. That day she woke up and didn’t feel good, but she went to class. She dismissed her class and drove herself to the hospital.”
Alex said his mother realized that she needed to slow down and soon she became a full-time professor at ETSU.
After Alex went to college, his mom bought a house on Highland Avenue, something he said she always wanted to do.
“She had the life she always wanted … she worked for it … there were no handouts,” he said. Even in her lean financial times Alex said his mother was always willing to help anyone in need.
“There was a time we were living in that two-bedroom apartment, we had people sleeping on our couch. Even when she didn’t have much, she still gave what she had left over and then some.”
One friend lived on their couch for two years, Alex said.
“She taught psychology classes ... that’s of the mind ... that is a great paradigm to teach through,” Alex said. “That was the tool she used to craft a better person.”
Alex said his mother and another psychology professor, Chris Dula, who died in January 2019 from brain cancer, were two highly respected professors.
“She and Dula were the two (psychology) professors that everyone wanted to have at least once,” he said. They both had a spirit that students were drawn to.
“Students talked about those classes as life changing experiences,” he said.
Wouldn’t Back Down
Alex described his mother as a force to encounter when she believed in something.
“She was not a tactful person in life. She would always tell you exactly what she thought and felt. This woman had no fear. She was a staunch defender of everyone.”
When his mother saw someone being racist or derogatory in some manner, “she was one to confront them and educate them about what they were doing wrong.”
He recalled how a friend of his mother’s said something derogatory about a man and Leonard called the woman on it.
“That friend did not talk to her for six months,” Alex said. “Mom would beat on her door and talk to her through the door,” trying to get the friend to have a conversation about what had happened.
“She always went above and beyond to make the world a better place. She tried to be inclusionary, and to fight hate. That’s what she taught.
From Her Colleagues
“She was an incredible woman and her loss is felt deeply across our community,” said Dr. Diana Morelen, assistant psychology professor alongside Leonard.
“Robin was the kind of woman who you knew would be there for you, no matter what was going on in her life. She cared deeply about others and was generous with her time and resources,” Morelen said.
“When I had twins in the NICU, Robin brought me meals, offered to cut my grass, and offered to help in any other way that would be supportive. From cutting grass to holding babies, Robin was there for me in ways that showed how deeply she cared.
“She was thoughtful, generous, and kind. She was resilient. She was committed to ongoing growth and learning. She was active in our department’s committee for equity, diversity, and inclusion and helped all of us consider how our words and actions in the classroom impact whether students feel welcomed and safe to learn, grow, and explore.”
Dr. Wallace E. Dixon, chair and professor of psychology and director of the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute said:
“One thing about Robin throughout her career with us was that she was shamelessly dedicated to her son, Alex. In reminiscing with a colleague recently about Robin, he reminded me that after graduating from ETSU with her master’s degree in psychology, she was offered a full-ride in the (University of Tennessee, Knoxville) Ph.D. program in cognitive psychology. We all pushed her to accept the offer. They really encouraged her too because they really wanted her. Ultimately, she turned them down because she just couldn’t bring herself around to pulling Alex out of this community. It was a very hard professional decision for Robin, but she always put Alex first.”
And Dr. Jon Ellis, professor and clinical psychologist at ETSU said he met Leonard in her first years in college.
“I came to ETSU in 1989 and soon met Robin in an undergraduate class. A few years later, she was in a couple of my graduate psychology classes en route to her master’s degree. After that she began her journey as a valuable member of our faculty in the Department of Psychology. I always liked to think that Robin and I developed a ‘mutual respect and admiration’ relationship. She was very, very competent and combined that with a teaching style that students really loved. Once, some years ago, I observed her teaching a large class. Peer observation is one part of our evaluation process. At the end of the class, the students rose to their feet and gave Robin a standing ovation. Now, I’ve been a pretty good professor and I think I have been popular with students, but I’ve never received a standing ovation. It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up. We will miss her dearly.”
A former student, Savanna Goodin, said, “I loved her so much because she was so real as a professor. She’s the most real professor I’ve ever had. What I mean by that is she wasn’t the ivory tower type. She could make these big complex concepts relatable because she had so much life experience.
“Something that really inspired me about her is she went back to school later in life and she had served tables, she had a kid and was divorced. She’s this brilliant woman and she’d lived life before becoming this academic professor ... I found that so inspiring.”
Goodin said Leonard often teased her for being late to class and “she talked about how she was always late to everything. She said when she died she wanted her funeral to be started five minutes late in honor of her always being late.
“I remember so many details about her life that she (used) to make academic concepts very relatable.”
Going Forward
For Alex, his future is wide open, but he knows he’ll always be able to tap into the life experiences of his mother.
“We’re going to do a celebration of life. The only way we can communicate to her now is through our actions and always asking what Robin would do,” he said.
“I’m going to finish my degree ... give the shirt off my back to whoever needs it or wants it.”
Like many people, COVID had a deep impact on Leonard.
“It really did break her spirit because she was stuck in a house alone. She’s a social creature and needed to see people.
“She was being my role model without me even knowing it. I realize how much she had done and never taken credit for — for me, her family, ETSU.
“She was so charismatic, and her laugh was infectious,” Alex said. “Everyone got along with my mom.”
And his advice for others — “love everyone, even the people that hurt you. Especially the people that hurt you. She lived that.’’