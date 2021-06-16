ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam in the Covered Bridge Park in Downtown Elizabethton will feature The Empty Bottle String Band.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said the band “specializes in playing toe_tapping, highly danceable traditional Appalachian music. They are known for their upbeat tunes and feel-good music. Their impressive stage presence is coupled with a delightfully self-effacing strength and confidence in their music. Their sound is inventive, while still staying close to the old time string band tradition of the 1930’s. They have become a festival favorite wherever they go and are one of East Tennessee’s most popular old-time groups.”
David Nanney, recreation Manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said the band gets started on June 19 at 7 p.m. on the Covered Bridge Stage. Admission is free.