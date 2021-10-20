It’s no tricks and all treats at the DAM Haunted Woods’ 2nd annual Not So Scary Trick-or-Treat charity event.
Attendees will get to travel along a quarter-mile trail and experience the haunted woods, minus the haunted part, and trick-or-treat.
“When they walk through during the day we won’t have any actors, but there will be seven candy stations set up throughout the woods,” event organizer Starr Beverly said. “So the kids will leave with a very large bag of treats.”
The charity event will help support the Unicoi County Animal Shelter. Entrance to the event costs $5 per family or a donation of at least six cans of wet pet food or a 15-pound bag of dry pet food.
“That shelter is very limited on their funding so they need people to help out,” Beverly said. “They need volunteers to help raise additional money because they don’t have the funds to cover everything.”
Last year over 1,500 children attended the event, which raised 1,000 pounds of dog food, 500 pounds of cat food, 500 pounds of cat litter and $1,000 for the shelter.
“They were very thankful for the food, especially with winter time coming up,” Beverly said. “You get a lot of extra animals in the winter time. People can’t properly care for them, so they get a lot of drop-offs so anything they can get is a tremendous help.”
Travis Shipley, a winner on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” also will be present at the event. Beverly met Shipley through the haunted woods, and since his appearance on the show, he has assisted her in helping with events in support of the shelter.
“Everything that I have done for the shelter since then, as far as events, he has shown up at and been involved and helped advertise and does special appearances and stuff like that,” Beverly said.
The Not so Scary Trick-or-Treat charity event will take place on Oct. 30 from 1-5 p.m. at the DAM Haunted Woods located at 3460 Tenn. Highway 75, Kingsport. There is also a $5 parking fee. For more information, visit The DAM Haunted Woods of Kingsport on Facebook.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.