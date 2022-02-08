Although they don't yet have an exact date, the owners of the Black Olive hope to open the third location of their Italian restaurant in downtown Johnson City in late March or April.
Kinsey Holliday, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Mo Farrouki, said they hadn't originally planned on opening a spot in Johnson City, but they heard from a couple of friends about an available space with a patio at 202 E. Main St., which used to house a Cuban eatery called Sabores.
"After a year of them talking about that, we just kind of started thinking about it," Holliday said. "We came down and looked at the space, and we instantly loved it."
The kitchen at their new location in Johnson City will be smaller than their other restaurants, Holliday said, meaning they might reduce the size of their menu and offer different items. That could include steaks.
"We're kind of going to scale down the menu some and also add some new dishes and kind of upscale it a little bit," Holliday said.
Because the kitchen doesn't have room for a large oven, the restaurant may reduce the size of their pizzas, but they do plan to incorporate Mediterranean dishes.
The restaurant will have a bar, which will feature a variety of cocktails and draft beers. They also hope to feature more live music in Johnson City. That could include karaoke or open mic nights.
"We definitely want to utilize this patio because it's really great," Holliday said.
Between finding people to do the work and securing materials, progress at the downtown location has been somewhat slow, Holliday said. They're aiming for an opening date of April 1.
"We're just kind of taking it one day at a time," she said.
Holliday noted that she and Farrouki have been stretched fairly thin lately, in large part because of workforce issues that have also struck other businesses.
Right now, the business is looking for more kitchen help, but Holliday hopes their new location's proximity to East Tennessee State University will help address that need.
"We're excited, and we're going to make it work," she said.
With the economic effects of the pandemic still looming over the restaurant industry, Holliday said business is stable now, but food costs are unpredictable. Over the past six months, prices have doubled and sometimes tripled.
"That's a little scary, and it's something we also have to consider while we're preparing this menu," Holliday said.
There is some room for flexibility, Holliday noted. The owners usually use the first six months after opening to identify the dishes customers like or don't like, she said, which allows them to adjust the menu as needed.
"Other than the soaring food costs and the labor situation, our other two businesses are still doing well, so we've been very blessed," Holliday said. "We have really good food and good service, so that makes people come back."
About 16 years ago, Farrouki and Holliday opened Primo's Italian Restaurant in Elizabethton, and about seven years later, they established the Black Olive in Jonesborough.
Last year, Primo's moved into the former Beef 'O' Brady's building at 173 Hudson Drive, and the owners retired the name, making it their second Black Olive location.