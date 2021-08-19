Billy Crawford

Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will get bluesy this Thursday when Billy Crawford performs.

About the band

Blues guitar might be associated with Mississippi, Texas and Chicago, but Crawford, a man of the mid-South, has something to say about that. His Bristol-based band includes some of the region’s finest blues artists.

Crawford was raised playing bass in church, then gained an early hard-rock pedigree on electric guitar, with influences that include Randy Rhoads, Ritchie Blackmore and Gary Moore. For the past three decades he has turned his six-string attention toward the blues.

“It has never gotten old for me,” Crawford said. “I’m still excited about creating sound out of silence every time I perform.”

If you go

The free Bert Street Music Series concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

Free parking is available at the center and the Municipal & Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.

The concert series

The remaining series schedule is as follows:

Aug. 19: The Billy Crawford Band

Aug. 26: My New Favorites

Sept. 2: Jesse Barry and the Jam

Sept. 9: Blaze the City

Sept. 16: Hillbilly Bad

The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, call 423-283-5827.

