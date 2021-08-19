Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will get bluesy this Thursday when Billy Crawford performs.
About the band
Blues guitar might be associated with Mississippi, Texas and Chicago, but Crawford, a man of the mid-South, has something to say about that. His Bristol-based band includes some of the region’s finest blues artists.
Crawford was raised playing bass in church, then gained an early hard-rock pedigree on electric guitar, with influences that include Randy Rhoads, Ritchie Blackmore and Gary Moore. For the past three decades he has turned his six-string attention toward the blues.
“It has never gotten old for me,” Crawford said. “I’m still excited about creating sound out of silence every time I perform.”
If you go
The free Bert Street Music Series concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.
Free parking is available at the center and the Municipal & Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The concert series
The remaining series schedule is as follows:
Aug. 19: The Billy Crawford Band
Aug. 26: My New Favorites
Sept. 2: Jesse Barry and the Jam
Sept. 9: Blaze the City
Sept. 16: Hillbilly Bad
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call 423-283-5827.