U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, will be in Jonesborough early Friday to kick off a series of campaign stops in Tennessee to endorse Dr. Manny Sethi for the U.S. Senate.
Sethi, a Nashville trauma surgeon, is among 15 Republicans and five Democratic candidates on the Aug. 6 ballot vying to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee.
Friday’s rally will begin at 8 a.m. at the Heritage Event Venue, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough. Organizers say doors to the campaign event will open at 7:30 a.m.
Cruz will also be joining Sethi at campaign events later in the day in Knoxville and Mt. Juliet.
“Primaries are a time for choosing,” Cruz said in a statement released by the Sethi campaign. “Too many times the Washington swamp tries to trick voters into choosing their preferred candidate.”
Sethi’s leading opponent in the GOP race is Bill Hagerty, who served as ambassador to Japan under President Donald Trump. Hagerty has been endorsed by Trump in the Senate race.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, announced she was also endorsing Hagerty’s bid for the Senate. Blackburn was backed by Trump in her 2018 race against former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen. Trump also campaigned for Blackburn at a rally held in Johnson City just a month before the election.
“Manny’s friends — and personally picked board members — supported Phil Bredesen and publicly wrongly attacked me during the 2018 election,” she said in a statement. “He stood by and did nothing. They remain on the board of his ‘policy think tank’ to this day, and were not held accountable for their accusations.”
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, has also endorsed Hagerty in the race, and stumped for him in Middle Tennessee earlier this week.
Cruz joins fellow 2016 Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in endorsing Sethi in the race.
“There’s a reason the establishment’s throwing everything they’ve got at Dr. Manny these final days — he’s winning,” Cruz said Wednesday. “I am urging Tennessee conservatives to stand up to the attacks, join me, and stand with Manny Sethi.”