Texas Roadhouse relocates with room for 60 more guests

The new location will have room to accommodate 60 more guests than its previous location. 

 Grace Teater

Johnson City’s Texas Roadhouse will relocate to its new location, at 2005 N Roan Street this fall. The new location adds seating for an additional 60 guests and will employ an additional 50 employees.

The restaurant continues to hire for all full and part-time positions. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Johnson City opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com.


