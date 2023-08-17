Texas Roadhouse relocates with room for 60 more guests Staff Reports Aug 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The new location will have room to accommodate 60 more guests than its previous location. Grace Teater Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City’s Texas Roadhouse will relocate to its new location, at 2005 N Roan Street this fall. The new location adds seating for an additional 60 guests and will employ an additional 50 employees.The restaurant continues to hire for all full and part-time positions. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Johnson City opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Children’s book illustrator MacKenzie Haley to visit Johnson City Public Library Texas Roadhouse relocates with room for 60 more guests Former school board member to headline Democratic Party event New Chuckey Depot exhibit highlights Johnson City's railroad history Atmos Energy work to impact traffic on Montgomery Street CASA for Kids hosts low country boil next weekend ON AIR Local Events