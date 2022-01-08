With the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant now the predominant strain of the virus in Northeast Tennessee, health care professionals say testing remains as important as ever — especially with coronavirus infections on the rise, along with circulation of the flu.
Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said a lot of respiratory viruses are circulating in the region, particularly the flu and the omicron coronavirus variant, and said testing is “extremely important right now.”
Swift said the region broke records for the most positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed this week, and even those figures are probably undercounted as people forgo testing and more people turn to at-home rapid tests — if they can find them.
“Based on the burden of virus in the community, there’s a really good chance that ‘just a cold’ is COVID, so you need to act like it is until proven otherwise,” Swift said.
Illness from the omicron variant, which is much more transmissible than the already highly infectious delta variant, presents differently than previous variants, with a loss of taste and smell — previously a hallmark of infection — not very common among people infected with the omicron variant. Swift said they’re seeing a lot more people who believed they only had a cold because their symptoms were only congestion, cough, runny nose and sometimes a fever.
The only way to tell for sure you do or do not have COVID-19 is to get a test. Results, however, can take longer to come back now than they did before because of the sheer number of tests being processed in the region. Highly sought after at-home rapid tests are also in short supply in the area, with few grocery stores and pharmacies able to keep up with demand for them due to a nationwide shortage.
And while it can be frustrating waiting days in isolation for results to come back, Swift said it’s important to remain in isolation if you’re sick until you are tested.
“We hear and understand everyone’s frustration,” Swift said. “Nationally, the supply of over-the-counter tests is limited and we’re seeing that right here in our region. We do encourage people to go ahead and get tested, whether that’s through the health department, whether that’s through local pharmacies or through our Ballad Health testing sites.
“Results, unfortunately, are going to take a bit longer right now, the labs are simply overwhelmed by all of the test results that are coming in,” Swift said. “So, if you’re sick and you’re needing to be tested, I understand it’s difficult, but the absolute best thing and what you should do is isolate while you’re waiting for those test results. And that can be difficult and frustrating when it’s two or three days, but that really is the safest thing you can do and really what should be done.”
In addition to concerns about COVID-19, Swift said Ballad continues to see flu circulating in the community, though the number of people seeking treatment at hospitals has declined over the past two weeks. Despite the decline, Swift said the numbers are still higher than preferred. There’s still enough flu circulating that it could continue to take hold if people are not masking, social distancing and don’t get a flu shot.
“I’m hopeful that last week we peaked and we keep going down, but we just don’t know yet,” Swift said.
But with many of the region’s schools, which are often a hotbed for flu transmission, returning from winter break this week, the possibility of increased flu — and coronavirus — transmission remains. Swift said she is concerned about that possibility, and encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19, and to encourage them to wear a mask in school and wash their hands, among other preventative measures.
“I obviously have concerns about the school setting,” Swift said. “That’s just a high-risk environment.”
It’s also critically important for parents to keep their kids home from school if they’re sick and follow the current health guidelines for quarantine and isolation for both flu and COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people with the flu stay home for 24 hours after their fever is gone, or for four to five days after symptom onset if they do not have a fever.
The CDC also recommends those who have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 stay home for a minimum of five full days, and continue to wear a mask that fits well at all times for five additional days after the isolation period ends. People can leave isolation after five full days if they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours and other symptoms are improving.
“If there’s anyway takeaway message, my takeaway message continues to be: get vaccinated, get boosted,” Swift said. “Do all that you can to just prevent the spread.”
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP