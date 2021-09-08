ELIZABETHTON — With the Covered Bridge Days being held in September this year, there are many new and different things taking place with Carter County’s largest festival.
The latest is the announcement that there will be a Covered Bridge Tennis Tournament.
Elizabethton High School is patterning with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department to organize a tennis tournament as part of Covered Bridge Days. Tennis players are needed. Entry forms can be obtained online at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:76c96eba-b630-45a1-8896-32719400a5d3.
After completing the form, email the registration form and waiver to Leanne Click at [email protected].