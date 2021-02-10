ROAN MOUNTAIN — There is no other state park in Tennessee that has a winter quite like Roan Mountain State Park. This is a place where temperatures fall below freezing and stay there for lengthy periods of time, where snow stubbornly refuses to melt and the place where cross country skiers and snowshoers go to enjoy their favorite season.
“Roan Mountain is an all-season park,” Park Ranger Marcianne O’Day said. “We have a lot of people who love winter who come here to camp and enjoy the winter.”
Still there are times when there is too much winter weather even for Roan Mountain. O’Day said there are road closures until the snow plow can reopen things.
There are a few parts of the park that are closed for the winter beside the swimming pool. Those closures include the Miller Farmstead, which is closed because the road to the farm is often frozen. O’Day said the upper section of the campground is also closed.
Still, there are plenty of people who camp in the lower portions of the campground and find it the best time to camp.
O’Day said all of the park’s cabins are also open during the winter season, providing a snug place for groups of four to six to enjoy a mountain winter holiday.
There are also lots of things to do for the winter enthusiast. In addition to the aforementioned skiing and snowshoeing, these are the quiet times to enjoy fishing and hiking.
The park staff also offers several events during winter. They are listed on the park’s website at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/roan-mountain/#/?park=roan-mountain.
Events that are coming up include “Outdoor Survival for Beginners” on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. It will be led by Park Ranger James Holland, who will discuss the basics of outdoor wilderness survival. Topics will include water, food, fire, shelter, and signaling for help. This is a beginner program for persons wishing to gain an understanding of the basic skills and knowledge needed to survive in the wilderness.
The group will meet at the main park office at 7 p.m., prior to going to the program area.
Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be followed to avoid COVID-19, including social distancing and mask wearing.
Other events include the Roan Mountain Bird Nerd Club meeting on Feb. 13. Membership and participating is free, but online registration is required at https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/roan-mountain-bird-nerd-club-feb-2021. The event will be led by Park Ranger Philip Hylen.
Another event is “Fiddle for the Absolute Beginner” on Feb 20, led by O’Day. She said the event is geared toward adults, those who have always felt the urge to learn about the instrument but have never taken any lessons. The event is $25 and registration can be done at https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/fiddle-for-the-absolute-beginner-02202021.
There are plenty of other opportunities around the park, including a winter trip up to mile-high Carvers Gap and down to the North Carolina Highlands.
O’Day said people planning a trip should not be fooled by how close Roan Mountain is to the Tri-Cities. She said it is a different climate and to check the weather, people should refer to a weather page for the North Carolina Highlands, such as Boone, rather than what the weather is like in Johnson City.
But that is part of the charm of coming to Roan Mountain in the winter — a chance to enjoy winter.