Tennessee will receive around 40,000 "unexpected" additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine later this week, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Monday.
"Probably the best news of the weekend was that we are getting an unexpected shipment of an additional 40,000 doses of Pfizer," Piercey said during a conference call with reporters. "That order had to be in today, and so we placed that. That should arrive either tomorrow or Wednesday."
The state received 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, with those shipped directly to hospitals across the state. A total of 16,500 doses have been administered thus far. Tennessee also began receiving the first of 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, with shipments continuing over the next week. In Northeast Tennessee, Carter County health officials received their first shipment of the vaccine on Monday and inoculated several first responders.
Piercey also said the state has begun distributing vaccines from its much-discussed reserve, with Nashville General Hospital one of the sites receiving a partial shipment. Piercey said the reserve was in place in case some of the vaccine shipped to hospitals across the state became damaged or spoiled, but since that didn't happen, the state was able to deploy doses to sites that did not meet the size criteria to receive an entire case.
"Once we were able to confirm our emergency backup supply wasn't needed, we deployed that partial case, or a part of that case to Nashville General," Piercey said. "They asked to receive that today, and we delivered that this morning. We will hold the rest of that for their second dose because we have the ultra-cold freezer capacity."
The state also put 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in reserve, and will begin deploying those "into the field immediately."
Next Monday, pharmacies will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines which will be used to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and residents — not the general public. Most long-term care facilities in the state have opted into a federal vaccine partnership with CVS and Walgreens, while the rest have agreements with local independent pharmacies.
Nursing home residents account for 28% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state despite making up less than 3% of all reported cases.
The Northeast Regional Health Office will host a press briefing regarding vaccines at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.