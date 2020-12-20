Even as the number of weekly unemployment filings statewide hovers between 5,000 and 8,000, Tennessee officials say the state last month witnessed a 2 percent drop in its unemployment rate.
“The drop in the unemployment rate is an indication the state’s economy continues to improve and rebound after it slowed at the start of the pandemic,” said Chris Cannon, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. “Many businesses are actively looking for new employees, and more and more Tennesseans are getting back to work and filling those jobs.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November came in at 5.3%, which is 2 points lower than the revised rate of 7.3% in October.
In 2020, Tennessee’s unemployment rate reached its peak of 15.5% in April, but November’s 5.3% unemployment rate is still 2 points higher than it was in March 2020, which was one month before the economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took hold.
It’s also 2 points higher than it was one year ago in November. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed consistently between 3% and 4% in 2018 and 2019, according to an economic analysis by the state department of labor.
Compared to November 2019, the state’s total employment was down 112,800 last month. In a press release, the Department of Labor said the leisure and hospitality sector continues to be the hardest hit across the state. The manufacturing and government sectors are also seeing significant job loss compared to 2019.
Seasonally adjusted, the state’s civilian labor force totals 3,460,413 people this month, meaning 182,340 are currently unemployed as of November.
The state’s 5.3% unemployment rate in November is lower than the country at large, which stands at 6.7%. Approximately 10,735,000 Americans were unemployed in the U.S. as of November
This drop in Tennessee’s unemployment rate occurs as the number of new statewide filings maintain a level at least two times higher than the pre-pandemic benchmark.
Since hitting a peak of 116,141 new claims during the week ending April 4, initial filings have since dropped to a low of 5,789 the week of Nov. 28. That number, however, has ticked up over the last two weeks, hitting 7,464 for the week ending Dec. 12.
As a comparison, the state saw 2,702 new claims for unemployment insurance during the week of March 14, before the economic effects of COVID-19 took hold.
Continued claims, however, have maintained a steady march downward, hitting 44,215 statewide during the week ending Dec. 12 after peaking in May at 325,095. Continued unemployment claims are those that recipients certify on a weekly basis.
Local unemployment data has mirrored the state, with new unemployment claims dipping to a low of 327 in the Northeast Tennessee region as of Nov. 28. It did, however, see claims increasee to 597 during the most recent week of reporting.
Northeast Tennessee includes eight counties: Hawkins, Hancock, Greene, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson. The region saw 132 unemployment claims filed during the week ending March 14, meaning the current rate of new unemployment claims is still roughly four times higher than pre-COVID levels.
“While the pandemic remains a major concern, we are cautiously optimistic that growth in employment will continue,” Cannon said, responding to a question about whether the decrease in the unemployment rate could continue to December. “The continued need for a qualified workforce appears strong, and the Department of Labor & Workforce Development’s Reemploy Tennessee strategy is in place to help match job opportunities with job seekers.”