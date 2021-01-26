ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Tree Day 2021 will once again be offering state residents a chance to make their communities more beautiful by planting native species of trees on March 20.
The effort is organized every year by the Tennessee Environmental Council, a non-profit organization based in Nashville. Thousands of volunteers across the state plant tens of thousands of trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods and other locations on Tree Day.
Trees may be reserved at TEC’s website, www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay2021, now through March 7. Participants are asked to make a suggested donation of $1.99 for every tree they reserve for planting on March 20.
“It takes a few minutes to plant a tree, and the benefits grow for generations,” said Jeffrey Barrie, the council’s chief executive officer. “We seek participation from all 95 counties, and have set up a statewide tree-distribution network that makes it convenient for participants.”
The goal of this annual effort is to maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across the state. Native tree species available include: bald cypress, eastern redbud, northern red oak, white oak, pecan, shortleaf pine, red mulberry, silky dogwood, tulip poplar, sweet gum, wild plum and buttonbush. All trees reserved must be picked up on the dates and locations published on the event website. There are 112 volunteer-operated tree pick-up locations across Tennessee. The event is supported by the Tennessee General Assembly every year.
“It is my honor to introduce a resolution in the state house to recognize March 20, 2021, as ‘Tennessee Tree Day,’ with special tree planting events in communities across the Volunteer State,” Rep. Bob Freeman said. “With proper care, these native trees will grow for decades to come, enhancing and improving Tennessee’s environment and communities.”
The council’s Tree Program was established in 2007 with a goal of planting one million native trees across the state by 2025 to increase Tennessee’s biological diversity, and to help replace trees lost to development and other causes. Since then, volunteers have planted over 679,100 trees, fulfilling the mission of engaging individuals and communities to improve our environment and public health.
The event is sponsored by numerous funders and agencies, including the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Memorial Foundation, Sharing Change, Tennessee Valley Authority, Bridgestone America’s Trust Fund, Penske, Cumberland River Compact, a dozen city and county municipalities, and other funders and sponsors. A complete list of event sponsors is featured on the event website www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay2021.