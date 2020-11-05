Trump, Hagerty, Harshbarger all receive more than 60% of votes in their races
Unofficial results show 60.73% of the more than 3 million votes cast for president in Tennessee on Tuesday went to President Donald Trump.
The Republican incumbent received 1,849,467 votes in the race, with second-place finisher, former Vice President Joe Biden, collecting 1,139,289 (37.41%) of the votes.
The remaining 56,645 presidential votes recorded in Tennessee were split between seven independent candidates, with Jo Jorgensen placing third with 29,806 votes.
In Washington County, Trump topped his Democratic challenger with 40,120 unofficial votes to Biden’s 18,214.
More than 70% of Washington County’s 85,353 registered voters marked a ballot in Tuesday’s election.
Of that number, 37,603 (65.61%) voted for Republican Diana Harshbarger in the race to fill Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress. Her Democratic opponent, Blair Walsingham, received 17,962 votes.
Walsingham’s 31.39% tally in Washington County was her strongest showing in any county that was a part of the congressional race. Harsh-barger, who collected an unofficial total of 227,562 votes, won with 74.79% of the final tally recorded in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.
Walsingham placed second in the 1st District with 68,126 unofficial votes (22.39%), and Steve Holder, an independent candidate from Johnson City, collected 8,590 votes (2.82%) in the congressional race.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Bill Hagerty, Trump’s former U.S. ambassador to Japan, received 1,837,940 unofficial votes (62.25%) statewide to win the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander. He defeated the Democratic challenger, Marquita Bradshaw, who collected 1,036,661 ballots for 35.11% of the vote in Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Another 77,848 votes cast in the U.S. Senate race went to nine independent candidates on the ballot.
Hagerty received 39,197 votes in Washington County, while 16,645 were cast for Bradshaw.