All Tennesseans 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine no later than April 5, according to Gov. Bill Lee, and some counties are already opening up eligibility.
The governor announced the move on Twitter Monday afternoon, saying in a video that Tennessee will meet a goal set by U.S. President Joe Biden for all states to open eligibility to everyone by May 1.
“As you make plans for spring and summer, remember two important dates: The vaccine is now available to those 55 and older as well as some critical infrastructure industries through the end of the month and on April 5, statewide eligibility opens to all Tennesseans 16 and older,” Lee said.
The announcement came after the state said vaccine eligibility would open to those in phases 2a and 2b, as well as those 55 and older. Phase 3, which is primarily made up of those in congregate living facilities like college dorms, prisons and jails and those living and working in shelters, is the final remaining phase in the state’s plan.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state will still allocate vaccine to those in phase 3, they just won’t be given a specific timeframe for eligibility. Piercey also said that counties are seeing vastly different appointment uptake rates, making it important that they’re able to move on to the next phase independently as supply allows.
“The Middle Tennessee, particularly the mid-Cumberland region, as well as the Knox County region may be the slowest to get there because their demand is still so high, but I suspect that within the next 24-48 hours you‘re going to see a substantive number of counties go to all adults,” Piercey said.
And after previously discouraging “vaccine tourism” — where people travel to counties other than their own to seek a shot — Piercey said supply is such that it’s less of an issue and that “if people are willing and able to drive to different counties to get a dose, there are no restrictions against that.”
Over the weekend, Madison County became the first in the state to open eligibility to all adults in the state, while Shelby County was given permission to make the same move. Piercey said low vaccination rates in rural areas was a driving factor in opening up eligibility to everyone.
“While we are having lower uptake levels, that means we are having excess supply and you heard me say for months now the last thing I want is vaccine sitting on a shelf somewhere,” Piercey said. “So, we want to get that out to the people that want it and create all kinds of open access and remove any barriers that we can.”
The state will receive more than 300,000 vaccine doses this week, and more than 350,000 beginning next week as more supply of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in the state. Tennessee expects to receive 50,000-60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.
Regional health office reduces COVID-19 testing hours
Over the weekend, the Northeast Regional Health Office announced it would be reducing its COVID-19 testing time to just one hour Monday through Friday, effective Monday.
Local health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties will only offer testing between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Previously, testing was open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
To find a list of COVID-19 testing sites, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
The regional health office also announced on Monday that it would be expanding its operating hours to provide more vaccine in the mornings and evenings.
“We’re eager to offer these additional opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in a way that works more conveniently with their schedules,” Northeast Regional Director Rebekah English said in a press release. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.org.
Ballad COVID-19 hospitalizations rising
Ballad Health reported a 21-patient increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since last Wednesday, with Monday’s hospitalizations reaching 90 for the first time in more than a month.
Ballad had 91 (+8) people hospitalized with the virus across its hospitals, with 20 in intensive care — the most since Feb. 12. The number of people on ventilators was also up from Friday, with 8 (+1).