Washington County
Circuit Court staff of 33 returns to full-time duty
The Tennessee Supreme Court’s rule only allowing hearings to continue for incarcerated defendants was lifted Monday after months of tight restrictions on judges about how to protect people from COVID-19.
Courthouses across the state reopened for in-person hearings, which were banned for people on bond. The restriction was implemented by the Supreme Court last year when the number of positive COVID-19 cases soared.
Monday marked the first day court resumed for defendants free on bond, and the 10-person in the courtroom rule moved to allowing half capacity.
Defendants are still required to check in with an officer at the front courthouse door and leave a contact number. When it’s time for their case, the officer will call the defendant to go inside.
Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes brought her staff of 33 deputy clerks back to work full-time on Monday.
The office had been at half-capacity since last year when the number of COVID-19 cases continued to climb and the Supreme Court set guidelines for operation of the justice system in the state.
Monday wasn’t a heavy day for courthouse traffic in Jonesborough because the only court in operation was General Sessions.
General Sessions courts returned to half-capacity operation in all four counties of the First Judicial District.
In Carter County, Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice held court with around 50 defendants on her docket. A court clerk said things went smoothly and several items were disposed of while others were reset.
Washington County’s Criminal Court will get busier this week as Rice returns to Jonesborough for three days of court while Judge Stacy Street will be in Erwin.
Jury trials remain suspended until March 31. Grand juries have met, but instead of using its meeting room, the panel social distances in a courtroom.
The Supreme Court issued several mandates throughout 2020 extending the time on in-person hearing restrictions. The latest of those orders was filed Feb. 21 and some of those measures took place March 1 while others were implemented Monday.
The Supreme Court issued numerous mandates throughout 2020 that gave direction for administration of the bar exam, jail population, process services, requirements for facial coverings and continuing education credits for attorneys.
It’s a fluid situation as court officials continue to monitor the number of active COVID-19 cases.