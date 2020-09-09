Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network looks to 'shine a light' on suicide

More than 1,150 Tennesseans died by suicide in 2018, according to the most recent statistics from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
As of 2018, the network said suicide was the third-leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 19 and accounts for more deaths than motor vehicle accidents, homicide and HIV.
According to Northeast Tennessee Regional Director Molly Colley, Northeast Tennessee recorded 99 total suicide deaths in 2018, compared to 94 in 2017.
Twenty-five of those deaths were in Washington County, up one from last year. This represents a rate of about 19 residents per 100,000 residents, compared to Tennessee’s average of 17 per 100,000.
Colley said official suicide statistics are typically about two years behind. That’s how long she said it takes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health to release their numbers.
While some mental health professionals have reported an increase in calls about mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colley said it may take a while to see the full scope of how the pandemic has contributed to suicide rates.
“It might be 2022 before we get the big picture for what suicide in our state looks like during this year and time period,” she said, adding that there has been an increase in risk factors including anxiety, concerns about health and social isolation.
Colley said suicide among young people remains a major concern for mental health professionals.
“We’re always concerned with suicide among our youth and young adults because we know this is a population that can have a lot of risk factors,” she said.
“We did see that suicide moved from the second-leading cause of death for the ages of 10-19 in 2017 to the third-leading cause of death in 2018, so while we did see some shifts in the ranking, we didn’t necessarily see a massive reduction in suicides in youth populations.”
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. National Suicide Prevention Week began Sunday and will run until Saturday, with Thursday marking World Suicide Prevention Week.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network usually holds in-person events for suicide awareness in September, but was unable to due to the pandemic. Instead, Colley said the organization is hosting a virtual Suicide Prevention Awareness event, Connection Matters, which can be accessed through the end of September at www.connectionmatters2020.com.
“The more we can talk about suicide, the more we will shine a light on this issue,” she said. “Suicide is something that tends to thrive in secrecy and darkness.
“The more we can open this discussion and make it something people feel comfortable talking about, the better chances we have of helping people who need help.”
The TSPN says it’s important to watch for warning signs in others, including suicidal threats or ideation, depression, anger, increased irritability, sudden or drastic changes in appearance and behavior and reckless behavior. To learn more about suicide and warning signs, visit the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network’s website at www.tspn.org.
Colley encouraged those considering suicide to call the Tennessee crisis hotline at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).
The Crisis Text Line is also available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues, including stress related to COVID-19. To connect, text TN to 741741.