A day after reporting a record number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Tennessee reported a record 177 new virus-related deaths on Thursday — shattering the previous single-day record of 100 on Dec. 8.

New deaths were reported in 49 of the state's 95 counties (51.5%), with Shelby (21) and Knox (11) counties reporting double-digit tolls on Thursday. In Northeast Tennessee, six new deaths (3.3% of the state total) were reported in Carter (+1), Sullivan (+4) and Unicoi (+1) counties.

Through 17 days this month, Tennessee has reported 1,243 new COVID-19 deaths and will likely break November's record 1,250 deaths on Friday. The state's northeast region has recorded 134 deaths, 42 shy of the record 176, also reported in November. It is likely the region's record will fall sometime in the next week.

Regionally, Sullivan County has reported 28 deaths in the last seven days — more than three times that of Hawkins County, which is second in the region with nine deaths reported in the last week. Washington County has added seven, which ranks third in the region.

Statewide active cases remain at record level while region's count nears it

Tennessee had 68,661 active cases as of Thursday, breaking Wednesday's record of 66,774 by 1,887, while the region's count of 5,023 was 13 shy of the record reported on Tuesday.

Since last Thursday, active cases in the state have risen by more than 21,000. Northeast Tennessee's active case count has risen by more 1,200 in that span.

Of the region's eight counties, seven reported an increase in active cases on Thursday. Greene County reported the largest jump at 81. Hawkins (+27), Johnson (+14, Unicoi (+13) and Washington (+11) also reported double-digit rises in active cases.

Ballad receives first vaccines in Tennessee

Ballad Health's tertiary hospitals in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City received their first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday, two days after several of its Southwest Virginia hospitals received their first doses.

Thursday was the first day Tennessee distributed its allocation of more than 50,000 doses of the vaccine, which were sent to 28 sites covering 74 hospitals statewide. According to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the state should receive about 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 20, with a targeted distribution data of Dec. 21. Those vaccines will be sent to health departments and small hospitals that did not receive any of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.