A record number of new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Tennessee on Monday, shattering the previous one-day record by more than 800 cases.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
- 3,314 new cases and 8 new deaths reported Monday.
- 65,274 total cases since tracking began in March. 64,737 confirmed. 537 probable.
- 1,141 new recoveries for a total of 36,996.
- 34 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,284 over the course of the pandemic.
- 35,926 new tests for a total of 1,053,424.
Analysis:
The 3,314 new cases reported Monday marked a new single-day infection record, shattering the previous record by 843 cases. There are 27,529 active cases in the state — a record-high and an increase of more than 2,000 from Sunday.
There were 1,141 new recoveries reported Monday, pushing the total to 36,996. Forty-two percent of Tennessee’s cases are currently active, however.
A record number of tests, 35,926, were administered. Eleven percent of them came back positive.
Of Tennesseans to test positive for the virus, 1.14% have died, and 5% have been hospitalized. Last week led to a record number of deaths and hospitalizations in the state.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 59 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,005.
- New cases by county: Carter 3, Greene 6, Johnson 3, Hawkins 4, Sullivan 27 and Washington 14.
- 11 total deaths in the upper eight counties. One new death was reported in Sullivan County.
- 14 new recoveries for a total of 577.
- 417 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
Analysis:
The 59 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee are not a record, but represent a significant jump from Sunday, when just 19 new cases were reported.
Last week the region averaged 48.6 new infections per day — more than doubling the 20.6 average from the week before. Thus far in July, there have been 502 cases of COVID-19 reported, with the region is averaging 38.6 new cases per day. If that pace holds, Northeast Tennessee could record more than 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in the month.
Only Sullivan (27) and Washington (14) counties recorded double-digit infections. Sullivan, which has seen its case count rise extremely fast this month and has 24.7% of the region’s cases, issued a mask-mandate over the weekend. Washington County, which accounts for 27.5% of the region’s, issued a similar order on Monday.
One new death was reported in Sullivan County, pushing the region’s total to 11.
The region’s positive test rate was 5.7%.
Northeast Tennessee’s hospitalizations have continued their concerning rise, up to 45 patients on Monday — up from just 29 on Friday. Of those, about a dozen are in intensive care, and five are on ventilators. During a press conference last week, Ballad Health said it had a systemwide capacity to care for about 100-125 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, with capacity for up to 250 if it become necessary.
Ballad officials projected they could see well more than 100 patients if the illness continues to spread at this rate.
Another local nursing home, Brookedale Senior Living of Johnson City, is reporting at least one case of COVID-19, though a release from the facility didn’t specify whether it was a resident or staff member.
“We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookedale Johnson City of this matter,” a statement from Brookedale read. “We continue to diligently monitor our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We have been and will continue to follow the guidance of the Washington County Health Department throughout this situation.”
No new cases were reported at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which reported that one employee had tested positive last week.
A statement from Christian Care Center of Bristol said the facility has had 23 residents test positive. Seventeen residents are in isolation, and two remain hospitalized. Four have recovered, and two have died.
Thirteen staff members have tested positive, and five have since recovered. The rest remain quarantined. Testing remains ongoing at the facility, which now has at least 36 cases since a staff member tested positive on June 25.
This story was updated to include the numbers from Christian Care Center of Bristol.