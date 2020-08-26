U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Tuesday she believes “the positive message” coming out of this week’s virtual Republican National Convention will help propel President Donald Trump and GOP candidates for Congress to victory in November.
“We have to remember we always have a choice,” said Tennessee’s junior senator, who along with Vice President Mike Pence and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, is scheduled to speak tonight at the RNC. “We can bet on hope, or we can bet on fear.”
Blackburn said Democrats “took the fear route” at their virtual convention last week.
“One thing heard regularly from the DNC were the things they say we are doing wrong in this country,” the Republican said. “It was depressing.”
She said the GOP is focused on “working together as a community.” Blackburn said voters, including those who might be undecided on the November presidential race, want to hear of the “good things happening in other communities.”
The senator said she plans “to honor our heroes” during her RNC speech tonight. It will not be the first time she has spoken at a national presidential convention. Blackburn, then a member of the U.S. House, addressed the RNC in 2016.
She was elected to the Senate in 2018 with the backing of Trump, who stumped for her at a rally in Johnson City just a month before the voters went to the polls.
“I appreciate the honor to talk to the nation about our heroes,” Blackburn told the Press in a phone interview Tuesday. “There are so many in this state that have made a difference in dealing with COVID-19 and the tornadoes we faced earlier this year.”
She said among those heroes include the members of churches, who provide meals for those in need, as well as law enforcement officers and other First Responders, who daily meet the challenges of the pandemic.
“They are bearing a lot of hatred from some folks, but they still go to work every day,” she said.
Blackburn said she believes the overall tone of the RNC has been positive. She dismissed pundits who have noted that some speakers at the Republican convention have warned of mob rule and lawlessness if Trump is not re-elected in November.
“I think the GOP stands for the Great Opportunity Party,” the senator said.
Blackburn also believes the Trump’s acceptance speech of his party’s presidential nomination on Thursday will be “hopeful and up-lifting.”