ELIZABETHTON — Local resident Amy Clark was recently honored by the Tennessee Senate in a proclamation of her years service to her community in a number of ways, including her work as a correctional officer.
The Senate proclamation takes note of Clark’s career of serving her fellow citizens, which was evident at a young age, when she volunteered with her church youth group and with the Special Olympics. She became a spokesperson for her school’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, and provided much-needed assistance during the flood of 1998 in Carter County.
The proclamation said that Clark “realized her true calling in 2005, when she became a corrections officer and saw the need for a different form of community service.” Clark wanted incarcerated individuals to succeed and she wanted the field of corrections to grow as a profession. As a result, Clark has continually striven to improve her knowledge in the field and holds national certifications with the American Correctional Association, the American Jail Association, and the National Gang Academy. Clark has also received her master’s degree from Bethel University and she was honored as Jail Administrator of the Year in 2016 by the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
The proclamation was signed by Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and Senator Rusty Crowe of the 3rd Senate District.