ELIZABETHTON — Election years are always a busy time for Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, but he took some time out on Tuesday to travel nearly to the end of the state to present a new award to Unaka High School and two other schools in Hawkins County.
The award is the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level and Silver Level award for Tennessee high schools. Hargett said Dudley was one of the central figures in the women’s suffrage movement; she worked tirelessly to secure the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
Dudley’s demonstration of the importance of the right to vote is demonstrated in the high standards of the award. The Silver Level is for schools in which 85% of their students eligible to vote are registered this election year.
In order to earn the Gold Level award, 100% of the student body eligible to vote must be registered. The difficulty of earning the Gold Level was the reason Hargett made his trip on Tuesday. He brought with him the commemorative plaque and presented certificates to student ambassadors.
Hargett and his staff were welcomed to Unaka by Principal Sharon Necessary, guidance counselor Lisa McGinnis and students Grace Agan and Casey Wiggins. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby also attended the ceremony, along with members of the Carter County Election Office, including Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections, and Tom Whitehead, election commissioner.
Tanner-Harris told Hargett that Unaka students have not only excelled at getting registered but many have served as excellent poll workers in recent elections. Woodby added that in her recent primary campaign, she had about 20 18-year-olds working on her staff, doing excellent work.
Hargett appeared happy to hear those comments and said it was important to get the next generation involved in campaigns.
Hargett also said that the winning of the Gold Level of the award “is quite and achievement and reflects on school leadership and good teachers.” He added that registering was important, but going out and voting was critical. “Young people think their votes don’t matter.”
His experience in overseeing all the state elections has given him plenty of stories of elections won by a few votes and school board races that ended in ties.
Another word of advice he gave to the new voters was “vote your values.” He said they should be knowledgeable and support the candidates who support their values.
McGinnis said all of the Unaka students were willing to register without any difficulty. “They were all eager to register. The only problem was finding all of them during the course of the day,” she said.