Republican lawmakers from Tennessee, who have supported President Donald Trump’s calls to challenge the results of the Nov. 3 election, tweeted their rebuke Wednesday afternoon to the siege of the U.S. Capitol Building by Trump supporters.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st District, wrote: “As Americans, we are better than the violence occurring today on Capitol Hill. We all have our first amendment right to peacefully protest the certification of election results, and should exercise it when warranted. Violence like this is never acceptable.”
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn said: “These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, who earlier tweeted a photo of Trump supporters and noted “Among this crowd are Tennesseans who traveled across the country to support President,” said: “I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop.”
Gov. Bill Lee said: “The violence happening in our nation’s capitol is inexcusable and an affront to our founding principles and freedoms. I stand with our Tennessee delegation that order must be restored immediately and thank law enforcement for their professionalism.”
Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden tweeted: “It’s an extremely emotional day for all of us that poured our heart into President Trump’s campaign. We have the right to be heard, but not to the point of violence and destruction. The Republican Party is the party that supports law enforcement, rights, and the rule of law, and not defunding the police. Today’s perpetrators will be brought to justice and the truth will come to light. For now, let’s act responsibly, pray for our country and our leaders, and get ready to Make America Great Again.”