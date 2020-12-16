Tennessee reported a record 11,410 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, with the state's northeast region reporting 643, its sixth-highest single-day increase.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has reported more than 61,000 new cases of the virus — an average of 8,760.4 new cases per day. Through three days this week, a week that includes two of the state's three largest single-day case counts, Tennessee has reported 29,980 new cases — 55% of last week's record total for new cases in a week.

Should the state maintain its daily average of nearly 10,000 new cases per day since Monday, it will set a new record for cases in a week around Saturday.

There have been 4,238 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee in the past seven days, a span that includes the region's two largest single-day case counts. Sullivan (1,219) and Washington (1,133) counties have each reported more than 1,000 new cases in that span — the region's only two counties to do so.

Through three days this week, Northeast Tennessee has reported 2,001 new cases, and is also on pace to set a new record for cases in a week.

Ballad projecting further increase in hospitalizations, deaths

Ballad Health's in-house projections showed continued growth in the number of new hospitalizations in the next two weeks. The system projected more than 600 new patients between Dec. 13 and 26. The projections also estimated around 177 deaths will occur over the same time frame, with 131 more projected during the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

"As the holidays approach, we ask that everyone abide by the CDC guidelines to stay safe," Ballad said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Ballad had 321 (-5) patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 74 (no change) were in intensive care and 42 (-4) were on ventilators. Hospitalizations have declined in consecutive days for the first time in a week-and-a-half, though the number of critical care patients (those in ICUs or on ventilators) remains at or near record highs.

Active cases rise region-wide, still below record level; statewide active cases set record

Northeast Tennessee counties had 4,903 active cases on Wednesday, 133 below the record reported on Monday. Nearly every county reported a rise in active cases, save for Unicoi County (-6) and Hancock County (no change).

Greene County reported the largest increase in active cases, its count growing by 57. Sullivan (1,300) and Washington (1,399) counties remained the region's leaders in active cases, their totals ranking 12th and 10th in the state, respectively. Across the region, there were 176 new active cases reported.

Statewide, active cases rose by 4,111 to a record high of 66,774 following Wednesday's record number of new cases. The average number of active cases over the past seven days has risen by nearly 50% statewide, while the region's average has increased by 50.4%.