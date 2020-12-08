Tennessee reported a record number of novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Tuesday, hitting the 100 mark for daily deaths for the first time.

The state's 100 new reported deaths was the third record-breaking day for new deaths since Thursday, and it comes on the heels of last week's record for weekly new deaths.

Regionally, 13 new deaths were reported, bringing the total in Northeast Tennessee to 486 — 63.1% of which have been reported in the past two months.

New virus-related fatalities were reported in Carter (+3), Hawkins (+1), Sullivan (+5) and Washington (+4) counties. Sullivan County's death toll on Tuesday brought its total to 125, surpassing Washington County (124) for the most deaths in the region. Only two other counties, Carter (68) and Greene (76), have more than 50 reported deaths in Northeast Tennessee.

Ballad reports new records for hospitalizations, ICU patients

Ballad Health reported a record-breaking 290 (+21) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 287 reported on Dec. 1. Following that record, hospitalizations fell by 48, but have risen by 51 in the four days after bottoming out at 239.

The hospital system also reported a record 59 (+2) patients in intensive care, the sixth consecutive day without a decrease. Since Dec. 2, the number of patients in the ICU has increased by 12 — a 25.5% increase. The number of patients on ventilators, meanwhile, also increased by two after falling by six on Monday. As of Tuesday, 31 people were on ventilators.

Statewide, Tennessee reported 2,566 (+3) hospitalizations, a third-straight record-setting day. Of those hospitalized, 646 (+1) were in the ICU and 318 (-6) were on ventilators. Statewide ICU capacity was at 9% on Tuesday, while floor bed capacity was at 15%.

Regionally, there were 15 new hospitalizations reported in Carter (+2), Sullivan (+8) and Washington (+5) counties.

Active cases drop regionally, statewide

Northeast Tennessee's active case count fell to 2,998 (-175) on Tuesday after crossing the 3,000 mark for the first time since the state changed how active cases are calculated on Sept. 3. Hancock (+5), Sullivan (+1) and Unicoi (+5) counties were the only ones to report an increase in active cases, while Carter (-60), Greene (-31) and Washington (-73) reported substantial drops.

Despite its decrease, Washington County still has the most active cases in the region with 885 — 20 more than Sullivan County. No other county has more than half that amount.

Tennessee's active case count fell by more than 2,400 on Tuesday, dropping to 38,477.