Tennessee reported a record number of new novel coronavirus deaths on Thursday while Northeast Tennessee added four more fatalities — tying Wednesday’s single-day record.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 138 new cases Wednesday in the upper eight counties for a total of 3,783.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 28.25, Greene 18.10, Hancock 36.84, Hawkins 31.95, Johnson 68.68, Sullivan 18.31, Unicoi 28.39 and Washington 33.57.
- 34 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were four new deaths reported on Thursday, two in Hawkins and one each in Greene and Sullivan.
- 62 new recoveries for a total of 1,387.
- 2,362 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 21, Greene 20, Hancock 1, Hawkins 25, Johnson 11, Sullivan 36, Unicoi 7, Washington 17.
- Active cases by county: Carter 351, Greene 268, Hancock 56, Hawkins 308, Johnson 183, Sullivan 289, Unicoi 83, Washington 806.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee recorded four more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the weekly death toll to eight — all of which were reported in the last two days. It is the second-straight day of record deaths in a single-day. Last week was the deadliest week of the pandemic for the region, with 11 fatalities reported.
Active cases rose again on Thursday for the 37th day in a row, with the last decrease reported on June 30. There were 90 new active cases on Thursday, many of which are are in Washington County, which has 806 of the 2,344 active cases in the region. Washington County’s total declined by one from Wednesday, however, its first decline since July 2.
Sullivan County, after declining in back-to-back days, saw its active case count jump up 14, keeping it with the fourth most active cases in the region. Carter, Greene and Hawkins counties saw double-digit jumps in their active case totals, while Unicoi County added four. Carter has the second most active cases, followed by Hawkins, Sullivan, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi and Hancock.
There were 62 new recoveries reported Wednesday, pushing the region’s total to 1,405. Just over 37% of the region’s cases are recovered, with the most recoveries occurring in Sullivan County.
Testing was down slightly on Thursday, with just over 1,000 new tests recorded. The positive test rate was 14.5%. Last week, the region saw around 1,600 tests per day.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday, down five to 93 from Wednesday’s count. There were 34 patients under investigation, along with 22 patients in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.
The number of new hospitalizations remained in the double-digits on Thursday, with 12 more reported across the region. Sullivan County saw the most with five, while Carter (three), Greene (one), Hawkins (two) and Washington (one) all saw new hospitalizations. There have already been 42 new hospitalizations this week, which ties last week’s total and is just 11 below the record set the week of July 20-26.
There have been 53 new hospitalizations this month, with at least 240 over the course of the pandemic.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee saw 20 new cases among school-aged children on Thursday, with Greene County (seven) reporting the most. The Greene County increase is likely tied to an outbreak among Greeneville High School’s football team.
Other counties reporting new cases were: Hawkins (two), Johnson (three), Sullivan (four), Unicoi (two) and Washington (two). There have been nearly 400 cases in the 5-18 age group in Northeast Tennessee.
Mountain Home VA
There are 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 91 active cases and 133 recoveries. There have been seven fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,252 new cases for a total of 116,350 since tracking began in March. 114,801 confirmed and 1,549 probable.
- 42 new deaths reported for a total of 1,186.
- 108 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,109 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 5, there were 1,127 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 370 more listed as pending.
- 23,038 new tests for a total of 1.63 million.
- 2,008 new recoveries for a total of 77,558.
Analysis
The state reported a record number of fatalities on Thursday, bringing the daily average for this week to nearly two dozen.
The total number of active cases in the state increased slightly after days of decline, though it appears the state has hit a plateau in active cases — holding steady between 37,000-40,000 active cases since July 26. The total number of active cases reported on Wednesday was 37,606.
Hospitalizations continued to rise on Thursday, with 108 more hospitalizations reported. That total has increased daily since Monday. Despite the increase, hospital capacity held relatively steady on Thursday, with slightly more ventilators and ICU beds available compared to yesterday.
Thursday’s total snapped a four-day streak of less than 2,000 new cases, though the daily average remained lower than last week for the third-straight week.