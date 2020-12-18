The Tennessee Department of Health reported 10,421 new novel coronavirus cases and 115 new virus-related deaths on Friday as the Northeast region reported its second-deadliest day of the pandemic.
The state needed to add seven deaths to set a record for new deaths in a month. Just 18 days into December, Tennessee has reported 1,358 new deaths, breaking the November record of 1,250.
Eighteen more people died in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee, the second-highest daily toll for the region. The Department of Health reported eight deaths in Washington County, four in Sullivan, two each in Greene and Hawkins, and one each in Johnson and Unicoi.
Since Monday, 54 have died in the region, two shy of the weekly record of 56 set two weeks ago. With two days left in the week, this week could set a new record.
Additionally, the state's 10,421 new cases brought its weekly total to 49,346 — 4,365 cases shy of the record set last week. That record, barring any issues that delay the release of full case counts, will almost assuredly fall this weekend. It has been 12 days since the state reported fewer than 4,365 new cases in a single day, and more than three weeks since the state reported fewer than that over a two-day period.
662 new cases were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee, the most in Sullivan (235), Washington (164) and Greene (110) counties.
The region’s active case count grew by 138 cases to 5,161, the most ever reported.
Ballad sets new record for COVID-19 inpatients
Ballad Health on Friday reported a record 328 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of eight from Thursday and the first increase in inpatients in three days. Of those hospitalized, 71 (-1) were in intensive care and 46 (+1) were on ventilators. The 46 ventilator patients ties the record set on Dec. 15.
There were some positives in Friday's data though, as the number of patients admitted with the virus declined for the third-straight day. On Friday there were 35 new admissions, down from a high of 58 reported on Tuesday. In addition, bed capacity was up with 51 designated COVID-19 beds available.