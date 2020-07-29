As Northeast Tennessee sees continued widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus, the state surpassed two grim landmarks on Wednesday -- more than 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths.
This followed news in Washington County released late Tuesday that the county had reported its first two deaths from COVID-19.
The virus continued to surge in the upper eight counties with 233 new cases reported in the last two days. Washington County accounted for 90 of those.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 133 new cases Wednesday in the upper eight counties for a total of 2,664.
- 23 total deaths in the upper eight counties. Hancock County reported its first deaths on Wednesday with two, while Hawkins saw an additional fatality.
- 64 new recoveries for a total of 1,045.
- 1,569 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 16, Hancock 1, Hawkins 12, Johnson 9, Sullivan 20, Unicoi 10 and Washington 54.
- Active cases by county: Carter 245, Greene 184, Hancock 59, Hawkins 174, Johnson 42, Sullivan 224, Unicoi 59 and Washington 609.
- Average number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 25.97, Greene 14.79, Hancock 59.60, Hawkins 18.99, Johnson 13.22, Sullivan 16.24, Unicoi 23.59 and Washington 28.66.
Data analysis
Wednesday's 133 new cases kept Northeast Tennessee on pace to break last week's record for total cases with 810. Through three days this week, the region is averaging 121 new cases per day, compared to 115 last week.
There have been six fatalities reported in the last two days, with Washington and Hancock counties reporting their first on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Last week's total represented a 48% increase over the previous week's record-setting total of 546 new cases.
Washington County added 54 new cases as the number of active cases in the county surpasses 600. Washington County has 39.7 of the region's active cases.
Sullivan County reported 20 new cases and 37 new recoveries as the county's active case count fell for the third straight day. This comes after the county saw widespread transmission earlier in the month, at one point coming close to surpassing Washington County, which now has nearly 200 more cases.
Carter County has the second highest total of active cases with 245. Just over 60% of Northeast Tennessee's cases are active. There were 64 new recoveries on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health officials reported Wednesday morning that there were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the system, with an additional 14 under investigation. Of those, 23 are in intensive care and 17 are on ventilators.
There were 19 new hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, the most ever reported in a single day. Counties reporting new hospitalizations were: Carter 2, Greene 1, Hancock 1, Hawkins 3, Sullivan 7 and Washington 5.
Thus far this week, there have been 28 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee, with the region on pace for another record week. So far this month there have been more than 130 hospitalizations reported.
Schools
Every county is above the 14-day average of 11 cases per 100,000 people (a common threshold to trigger a move to remote learning), with Hancock County seeing the highest average at 59.60 - a slight decrease from Tuesday's count.
There have been 252 cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children (5-18) in Northeast Tennessee. Washington and Sullivan counties have the most with 87 and 47 cases, respectively.
There were 17 new cases among school-aged children reported on Wednesday, with the most in Greene County, which reported seven new. Other counties reporting new cases: Hancock 1, Hawkins 2, Sullivan 2 and Washington 5.
Unicoi County is the only county in Tennessee that does not have a documented case of COVID-19 among children in that age range.
The region's largest school systems have announced plans to begin the year with remote learning as case counts continue to grow.
Mountain Home VA
The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs system reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total across its facilities to five. Officials with Mountain Home VA have said they will not confirm where fatalities or cases will occur, citing patient privacy concerns.
A total of 155 cases have been confirmed at Mountain Home, which has facilities across East Tennessee. There have been 86 recoveries.
A spokesperson for Mountain Home said that any veteran treated at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center and is later diagnosed with COVID-19 would be counted as a case at the facility.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,778 new cases for a total of 100,822 since tracking began in March. 99,703 confirmed and 1,119 probable.
- 21 new deaths reported for a total of 1,020.
- 110 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,482 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 28, there were 1,133 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 284 more listed as pending.
- 19,687 new tests for a total of 1,455,120.
- 2,369 new recoveries for a total of 62,129.
Analysis
Tennessee hit two milestones on Wednesday, reporting more 100,000 total cases and 1,000 total deaths for the first time. More than half of Tennessee's cases have occurred since July 1.
The state also set a record for new hospitalizations in a single day with 110. Last week, the state reported 109 new hospitalizations on consecutive days.
Hospital capacity has also been reduced lately, with on 14% of the states ICU beds available. Just under 20% of the state's hospital beds are available, with 67% of ventilators are as well.
Recoveries outpaced new infections on Wednesday, leading the state to see a drop in the number of active cases for just the third time this month.