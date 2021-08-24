A state expert on Tennessee’s public records law said an elected Washington County official’s delayed response to a legitimate open records request was troubling.
“It’s disturbing that the sheriff’s office will not respond to a valid public records request,” Deborah Fisher, executive director for the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, said last week.
At the time, it had been 24 days since the Johnson City Press filed an open records request about information regarding Sheriff Ed Graybeal’s son, Lt. Eddie Graybeal.
Fisher was referring to Sheriff Graybeal’s initial non-response to open records requests regarding his son’s employment at the sheriff’s office after serving a year of probation for an assault conviction.
Eddie Graybeal, who was a patrol lieutenant when he slapped a handcuffed man outside the jail booking office in 2018, now works in the detention center maintenance department.
He was suspended without pay between November 2019 and May 24, 2020. He returned as a civilian employee the week after he pleaded guilty to the assault charge and had two felonies — official misconduct and official oppression — dismissed. That plea deal gave the deputy an opportunity to be re-certified by the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, which is required to be a law enforcement officer.
After successfully completing a year on probation, Eddie Graybeal went before the POST commission and requested to be reinstated as a law enforcement officer, but that request was denied by the commission with its members saying it was too soon after he completed his probation.
At that point, he was apparently reassigned to work in the detention center.
A July 27, 2021, open records request for his job description went ignored by the sheriff until Aug. 20, 2021 — 24 days after the request, which would be in violation of the state’s Open Records Act, which gives officials seven days to answer.
Documents from the county payroll department were received within two days of submission to that department.
At the time he was suspended in November 2019, Eddie Graybeal made $25.52 per hour and he returned in May 2020 at the same rate, but classified as a civilian employee. His pay increased in October 2020 to $27.82 per hour and went up to his current rate of $28.38 per hour in July, which was the same time all department employees received a pay bump.
Until Friday, other written open records requests went unanswered by the sheriff.
“The law is unambiguous in requiring that a government official respond to a public records request within seven business days by either giving access to the requested records, denying access based on a state law exemption or giving an estimate on when the records will be ready for inspection,” Fisher said.
“The law does not allow for a government official to simply ignore a request to inspect public records. Unfortunately, some government officials flout the law, thinking they are above it. I hope the sheriff’s office changes its mind and decides to follow the law in this case.”
Recourse for a public official ignoring an open records request or denying access to public documents would be taking the issue to court.