ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Municipal League has recognized the work done by city of Elizabethton elected officials, administrators and city employees in improving the city’s infrastructure and providing better city services.
The league, a voluntary cooperative organization established by cities and towns throughout the state for mutual improvement, cited Elizabethton’s renovations to the city’s downtown upgrades to city infrastructure emergency and public works equipment, and expansions and improvements to municipal parks and recreation facilities.
In recognition of these accomplishments, the TML will present Elizabethton with an award for excellence in governance. The award will be presented Tuesday, Sept 21, at the 81st Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League, which will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
The announcement of the award was made to Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes on Tuesday, Aug. 31. In passing the news on to city officials and leaders, Estes wrote: Congratulations to each of you for your efforts over the last year to see so many accomplishments come to fruition, especially during the COVID pandemic! It is great to see what can be accomplished with teamwork!
Mayor Curt Alexander said “we have a great group from the city council, to the city manager, the finance director, and many other department heads. We have what I call the ‘Dream Team’ in city government and I am proud to be a part of it”.
The TML also complemented the officials and staff: “The combination of a forward-thinking mayor and council, a professional city manager, and hard work from an excellent city staff have helped Elizabethton achieve a wide variety of goals in recent years, many of which are set during the city’s annual strategic planning retreat. The strategic planning goals combined with a nearly unmatched commitment to successfully writing and utilizing grant funds has allowed the city to complete numerous projects for the betterment of the community.”
The TML cited several accomplishments. It listed as one of the top accomplishments as the revitalization of downtown Elizabethton. It said the renovations led to several new business investments and an array of community events, such as car shows, community concerts and other attractions bringing residents and visitors downtown.
The TML also said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials worked hard to continue to meet the needs of residents.
TML also complemented the improvements to the city parks and recreation facilities and also financed a $2.5 million renovation and expansion of the Elizabethton Police Department headquarters. Another infrastructure improvement was made possible with a Community Development Block Grant to replace aging water lines.
Several new projects were also mentioned by TML, including a $4 million replacement of old fashioned electric meters with advanced meters, an $800,000 grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program, and $500,000 from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant for rehabilitation of the city’s Covered Bridge Park. Another $140,000 Safe Routes to School Grant will finance improvements to student and pedestrian access.
The TML concluded by saying “each of these accomplishments would not be possible without the hard work put in by the mayor, city council, and city administrative team who work together to accomplish difficult and innovative goals for Elizabethton. By communicating well and working to ensure all parts of the whole are moving in the same direction, officials with the city of Elizabethton have been able to make a sizable impact on their community”.