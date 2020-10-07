NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association Hall of Fame recently honored distinguished alumni from its 35 member institutions.
Scott Niswonger of Tusculum University, who currently chairs the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees in addition to his local philanthropy, was named among the honorees.
Katherine Paterson of King University and Del Harris of Milligan University also received special recognition.
“The inaugural class of the TICUA Hall of Fame features a diverse and incredibly impressive group of citizens that our institutions have helped prepare,” TICUA President Claude Pressnell said in a news release.
“We are proud to be able to give them just a small portion of the recognition they deserve.”
The local alumni were recognized alongside Congressman John Lewis, selected on behalf of American Baptist College before his passing in July.
The civil rights icon was a graduate of two TICUA Institutions — American Baptist College and Fisk University.