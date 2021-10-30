The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is working to help first-time homebuyers by increasing the amount they can receive in down payment assistance.
“We wanted to address that need a little bit at a time where supply is short and prices are rising,” said Ralph Perrey, the executive director of THDA.
Homebuyers who qualify for a Great Choice Home Loan through the THDA can apply for assistance to help with down payments and closing costs. Those seeking assistance through the THDA have two options: a $6,000 second mortgage loan with no interest and deferred payments for 30 years, or a second mortgage loan at 6% of the sale price of the home with the same interest rate as the first mortgage and monthly payments for 15 years.
Since the increased amount of down payment assistance went into effect in the middle of September, Perrey said the agency has seen an increase in the number of loans granted.
“We have found that since we implemented that in the middle of September, we’ve actually seen a modest increase in our loan production,” said Perrey. “So we think that’s encouraging, and we think that will be helpful particularly for first-time homebuyers and that is the main purpose for trying to do that.”
Perrey also said that many people don’t even realize that they qualify for down payment assistance.
“We do help a lot of low-income folks with a variety of housing projects, but the mortgage program is not a poverty program,” said Perrey. “We assume you’ve got sufficient income where buying a house makes sense for you on an economic basis.”
In Washington County, a household of one or two can qualify with a yearly household income of up to $71,389. A household of three or more can qualify with a household yearly income of up to $82,097.
To qualify for down payment assistance, potential homebuyers must complete either an online or in-person homebuyers education course from a THDA-approved instructor.
For more information on the THDA or down payment assistance, visit www.greatchoicetn.com.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.