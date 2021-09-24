ELIZABETHTON — A month after Carter County officials met with Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville on plans to use the county-owned Workforce Development Complex to promote career technical education and dual enrollment opportunities, a state official has traveled to Elizabethton to discuss the plans.
Lou Hanemann, director of legislative affairs for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, met with county leaders and the county’s legislative delegation on Thursday afternoon.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby showed Hanemann the preliminary plan for renovating the building in the Watauga Industrial Park that currently houses the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State Community College and is adjacent to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. The building was built in the mid 20th century as a research facility for Great Lakes Research Corporation. It is now owned by Carter County.
During the afternoon, Hanemann attended a meeting with Woodby, representatives of the Carter County School System, Northeast State, TCAT Elizabethton, and the legislative delegation of Sen. Rusty Crowe, Sen. Jon Lundberg, and Rep. John Holsclaw Jr. Also in attendance were representatives from the First Tennessee Development District, Kingsport City Schools, and Bristol City Schools.
Following the meeting, Carter County released a press release about the meeting in which Hanemann was quoted: “What you are doing here with all these partnerships is exactly what we want to see with these types of programs.”
Hanemann discussed some possible funding sources with the group, including having the local legislative delegation request capital project funds through the state legislature. Once the request is brought to the legislature, Hanemann said THEC could weigh in and support the project.
“We would certainly be willing to champion this project,” Hanemann told the group.