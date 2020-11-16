City commissioners review proposal at agenda review meeting
With the goal of advancing local interest in the sport, Pine Oaks Golf Course could eventually be home to a brand new facility designed to offer best-in-class instruction in golf.
The Tennessee Golf Foundation has proposed constructing a 2,000-square-foot golf learning center on the existing driving range at Pine Oaks Golf Course and hiring a full-time employee.
Cody Weems, Tri-Cities regional director of the Tennessee Golf Foundation, said the project would be mutually beneficial to the city and his organization, allowing the foundation to promote local interest in golf while also boosting traffic at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
Johnson City commissioners reviewed the proposal during an agenda review meeting on Monday.
The organization would ask the city to perform grading work, utilities and plumbing for the site, and the foundation would cover the cost of everything else, including construction and the full-time employee.
“The one thing we’ve been missing in the Tri-Cities region is a footprint where we can do unlimited programming where we’re not relying on golf courses giving a little bit here or there,” Weems said.
He said spring, summer and fall would be the main instructional periods with teaching during the winter occurring inside. He said the facility could also further develop golf programming for kids.
The building would contain one or two indoor/outdoor hitting bays, a putting green, office space, storage and a launch monitor.
The proposal submitted to the city says the foundation would retain revenue associated with instruction and player development programming at the facility, but Weems noted that this likely not a venture the foundation would make much, if any, money organizing.
“It fits with our mission, so we’re happy to do it,” he said.
If everything goes as planned, Weems said the organization expects the facility could be complete in early fall of next year.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said that when the city closed Buffalo Valley Golf Course a few years ago it made a commitment to reinvest in Pine Oaks Golf Course, expanding programming at the facility.
“We feel this is a large step forward in really bringing exposure to furthering the game of golf in Johnson City and establishing teaching initiatives on a more formalized and consistent basis,” he said.
City to review school funding deal
After deferring action in March because officials said important attachments were missing from their version of the deal, Johnson City will reconsider a $12.5 million interlocal agreement with Washington County during its meeting this Thursday.
The deal would allocate $500,000 annually to the city over a 25-year period to help cover the cost of school capital needs. It would also prohibit the city from suing the county over the mechanism being used to fund a new school in Jonesborough.
The interlocal agreement is tied to a lease-purchase deal the county has signed with Jonesborough to build a new $32.75 million K-8 sports complex. Critics have noted the funding plan doesn’t guarantee Johnson City money it would typically receive if the county issued bonds for the project.
Washington County commissioners approved the interlocal agreement again in August.
Before reconsidering the agreement, City Manager Pete Peterson said, the city reached out to legal officials to get their opinions regarding the deal.
Peterson said the input he has received does not indicate that Johnson City has a legal footing to challenge the funding mechanism.
New transit money
Johnson City Transit is also slated to receive $2,671,978 in federal funding through the CARES Act, which would bring the allotment the agency has received through the law to $5,338,711.
The money can be used for planning, capital and operating costs that have been incurred since Jan. 20.
Staff will ask Johnson City commissioners to sign off on the funding during their meeting this Thursday.
This would be the second allocation the city has received for its transit service through the CARES Act. Johnson City received a similar amount, $2,666,733, during the first round of funding earlier this year.