ELIZABETHTON — Fire chief, voice of the Unaka Rangers, and chairman of the Carter County Election Commission were just some of the many jobs that Doug Buckles fulfilled magnificently during his long career of public service.
Those achievements were recently recognized by the Tennessee Senate with a joint resolution saluting Buckles shortly after his death. Appropriately, Sen. Rusty Crowe delivered the proclamation at Monday’s meeting of the Carter County Election Commission as it was preparing for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Buckles devoted many of the last years of his life to leading this organization in its efforts to provide free and fair elections to Carter County.
In presenting the resolution to the election commission, Crowe said: “One of my greatest privileges as your senator is in having the opportunity of recognizing and honoring the lives of citizens like Chief Doug Buckles, whose service always went above and beyond the call of duty. I will miss him as a friend and as an example of a great Tennessean and a great American.”
The resolution said Buckles was a 1957 graduate of Unaka High School and served in the United States Air Force. The resolution said that after his military service, Buckles joined the Johnson City Fire Department, where he served for 30 years, including leading the department as fire chief for 11 and a half years and was president of the Southeastern Chiefs Association.
The resolution said he was a respected community leader, not only as chairman of the election commission but as a county commissioner from the First District. He served as the voice of the Unaka Rangers for 43 years.
The resolution concluded by stating that the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives honored Buckles and “reflecting fondly upon his impeccable character and his stalwart commitment to living the examined life with courage and conviction.”