The Tennessee Department of Health will allow all counties to progress through vaccine phases "as vaccine supply allows," the department said Friday in a news release.
"As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows," the statement said.
Before Friday, the 89 counties without one of the state's six independent health departments could only move through phases as dictated by the state health department. Most counties remained in phase 1c and were vaccinating those 65 and older. Twenty Tennessee counties were vaccinating those in phases 2a and 2b, as well as those 55 and older.
In an email to the Press, a spokesperson for the Northeast Regional Health Office, which oversees seven of the region's eight counties, said those in phases 2a and 2b can now register for a vaccine, as can those who are 55 and older. An official announcement is expected on Monday when the TDH will host a media briefing to discuss the changes.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department also announced it would move to phases 2a and 2b and vaccinate those 55 and older earlier Friday morning.
Phase 2a and 2b includes those working in critical infrastructure jobs such as commercial agriculture, corrections staff not included in phase 1a1, public transit drivers and maintenance personnel, social services, telecommunications and public infrastructure.